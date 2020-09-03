Viral TikTok star famous for ‘angry reactions’ reveals he is homeless

A man whose ‘angry reaction’ videos turned him into an overnight sensation on TikTok has revealed that he has been homeless for the past few months after being evicted from his home.

Oneya Johnson, a 22-year-old who lives in his car in Lafayette, Indiana, earned one million followers in just 24 hours thanks to his brilliant videos in which he watches other people’s content and angrily yells positive messages and praise.

‘I basically took how the world sees me, and how I really am, and just matched it together,’ he told BuzzFeed News. ‘If I passed you on the street and I don’t say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I’m actually a really positive person.’

Revelation: Oneya Johnson, 22, has revealed that he has been living in his car in Lafayette, Indiana, for the past few months while filming his viral ‘angry reaction’ TikTok videos

Johnson posted his first TikTok duet on August 23, and in the video, he reacts to @bobbysrey’s cake-decorating tutorial in which she asks people not to be ‘mean’ to her in the comments.’

‘Who being mean you? Who?’ he yells. ‘Girl, that cake looks good!’

The video has been viewed more than 42 million times, and thousands of people took to the comments to share their reactions.

‘You’re so aggressively positive,’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘I thought he was gonna be negative but now he is my friend.’

‘I never felt so good and scared at the same time,’ someone else shared.

Going viral: Johnson posted his first TikTok duet on August 23, and in the video, he reacts to @bobbysrey’s cake-decorating tutorial (pictured)

Signature style: In the clips, he watches other TikTok users’ content and angrily yells positive messages. ‘Who being mean you? Who?’ he yells in his first video. ‘Girl, that cake looks good!’

After sharing two more reaction videos, he returned to TikTok to angrily celebrate gaining one million followers in just one day.

‘Huh? What? Off of three videos, bro? Three videos?’ he asks. ‘I just make this account yesterday. You guys are the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Thank you.’

Johnson, who now has 2.7 million followers, as well as a blue verification check, has since posted a number of his signature angry reaction videos, including footage of himself taste-testing TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s official Dunkin’ coffee order.

‘The Charli,’ as it’s now known on the menu, is a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

‘Charli, I don’t know when was the last time you heard these words, but I am so proud of you, alright? You are very young, taking care of your business,’ he says. ‘I don’t even like coffee but I’m at Dunkin’ Donuts right now, and I’m gonna support you

Incredible: After sharing two more reaction videos, he returned to TikTok to angrily celebrate gaining one million followers in just 24 hours

Candid: Johnson, who now has 2.7 million followers, said his landlord evicted him from the rental he shared with his ex, Jillian. Jillian has since moved to Lafayette to be with him

‘It’s good, Charli!’ he yells after taking a sip.

D’Amelio, 16, responded to Johnson’s video in the comments, writing: ‘Thank you so much for all the support this makes me so happy!!!’

However, what many of Johnson’s fans are unaware of is that he has been filming his viral videos in his car and other people’s homes as he is currently homeless.

He told BuzzFeed News that his former landlord evicted him from the rental he shared with his ex, Jillian, in Michigan a few months ago.

According to both Johnson and Jillian, neighbors had complained a number of times about their loud shouting matches and allegedly called the cops.

Heartwarming: In a recent video, he taste-tests TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s official Dunkin’ coffee order to show his support for her

Shoutout: D’Amelio, 16, responded to Johnson’s video in the comments, writing: ‘Thank you so much for all the support this makes me so happy!!!’

Johnson noted that there were never any charges pressed against him, and Jillian confirmed that they are on good terms.

‘Oneya is big and his voice is bigger than mine, so neighbors could only hear him,’ she told BuzzFeed News of why her ex was the one who was evicted.

The former couple has two children together, and she has since moved to Lafayette, so they can work on their relationship.

Jillian said she is ‘very proud’ of Johnson’s success, noting that is on-screen persona is actually ‘who he really is.’

‘He’s really like that,’ she explained. ‘Everyone has their other side of course. That’s everybody, but he’s a pretty good guy.’