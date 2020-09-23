Visa, group to boost entrepreneurship

By Collins Nweze

Visa is partnering She Leads Africa. The deal forms part of Visa’s ‘Where you Shop Matters’ initiative, launched in June.

It is an initiative that aims to champion and enable entrepreneurs across Africa while encouraging consumers to support small businesses by shopping local.

Through the She Leads Africa Spotlight series, Visa will provide a platform for female entrepreneurs, with incredible stories, who will share their businesses, especially by transitioning to digital channels, to inspire and help upcoming entrepreneurs spread across Africa.

The deal also includes a This is how I did it series, which features digital marketing experts that will provide women with the tools to advance their digital businesses.

Vice President, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, said: “Our partnership with She Leads Africa will enable us to engage over 700,000 female entrepreneurs across Africa through digital channels and direct engagements with female owned businesses.”

She expressed Visa’s commitment to support female entrepreneurs, especially with economic realities, and the need for more collaborations within the ecosystem to drive economic recovery.

Co-founder, She Leads Africa, Afua Osei said: “We are so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Visa to support the incredible women in our community with learning and growth opportunities.’’