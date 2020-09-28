Waiter sues Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano after he was ‘forced into sex act’

A New Jersey waiter is the second man to accuse Judge Andrew Napolitano of sexual assault in recent months – claiming he was drugged, a victim of attempted rape and forced to perform bizarre sex acts on him.

James Kruzelnick says he was working at the Mohawk restaurant in Sparta when he met the Fox News Legal Analyst and claims Napolitano, 70, groped him in the men’s bathroom.

He said at the time he was ‘flattered by the fact that Napolitano, a famous television personality, was interested in spending time with him.’

However Kruzelnick said on September 6, 2015 when he visited the TV star’s home he was forced to spank the man 20 years his senior on his bare bottom while calling him ‘son.’

James Kruzelnick says he was working at the Mohawk restaurant in Sparta when he met the Fox News Legal Analyst

Kruzelnick claims that he was referred to as ‘daddy’ while Napolitano masturbated on his lap.

According to the lawsuit, despite telling the former judge he wasn’t into the ‘sex game’, he yelled back: ‘Just f**king do it!’

The lawsuit filed on Monday claims Napolitano told his accuser ‘I am really into certain things’ and ‘I want you to do something for me’ and before he ‘walked up to Plaintiff’s chair, and suddenly threw himself onto Plaintiff’s lap.’

‘Napolitano then told Plaintiff that “I want you to start slapping me really hard.” Before Plaintiff could say anything in response, defendant Andrew Napolitano then demanded that James Kruzelnick spank his exposed buttocks while Napolitano masturbated on his lap,’ according to the 18-page legal document.

The plaintiff claims that he offered to help the waiter and his brother with their legal problems in exchange for sex acts which Kruzelnick described as abusive.

‘I have fixed cases, and I have gotten people off. I have sent people away,’ Napolitano allegedly told the waiter who claimed to be facing discrimination at work due to his sexual orientation.

Napolitano’s lawyer denied the latest claims on Monday. ‘These allegations are total fiction, and Judge Napolitano unequivocally denies them,’ his lawyer told DailyMail.com

Kruzelnick also mentioned in the lawsuit that his brother was battling a criminal case.

Until 2017 Napolitano ‘continued to exert severe psychological domination and control’ over Kruzelnick, the legal documents state.

On one occasion Kruzelnick went to Napolitano’s home with a Fox News intern.

In the lawsuit it’s alleged that Kruzelnick ‘was given a drink and within ten to fifteen minutes of consuming the beverage, Plaintiff felt extremely woozy as if he had been drugged. He woke up hours later in Napolitano’s bed, with blurred memories of engaging in a sexual threesome with Napolitano and the Fox News intern.’

The former judge is accused of sexual assault, abuse and battery. The plaintiff wants $15million in damages.

Napolitano’s lawyer denied the latest claims on Monday.

‘These allegations are total fiction, and Judge Napolitano unequivocally denies them,’ Tom Clare told DailyMail.com. ‘This copycat lawsuit, filed and promoted publicly by the same lawyers representing career criminal Charles Corbishley, is nothing more than a pile-on attempt to smear Judge Napolitano for their own financial gain.

‘We will defeat these false allegations in court and look forward to exposing this continuing attempt to abuse our court system to smear a highly-respected former public servant.’

Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former judge, is also being sued by a one-time criminal defendant for $10million.

Charles Corbishley claims that he was forced to perform oral sex on him while he presided over his case in 1988.

A lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday alleges that Napolitano sexually assaulted Charles Corbishley after he lured him to his New Jersey home under false pretenses.

At the time Fox News released a statement to DailyMail.com saying: ‘Judge Napolitano has assured us in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are false and he will fight them aggressively in court.’

According to the court filing, Napolitano was a judge in New Jersey State Superior Court in November 1987, when Corbishley was charged with arson.

Napolitano is alleged to have placed his hand on Corbishley’s shoulder and forced him to his knees.

The lawsuit alleges Napolitano pushed Corbishley ‘down toward the ground’ and told him: ‘Be a good boy.’

Napolitano ‘appeared to be masturbating through his clothing, moving his hand back and forth over his penis,’ the lawsuit alleges.

Napolitano is then alleged to have ‘pulled his erect penis out.’

Corbishley was ‘then forced to perform fellatio on’ Napolitano,’ the lawsuit alleges.

The court filing states that Corbishley ‘desperately wanted to stop Napolitano’s sexual assault’ but that ‘he was terrified about what Judge Napolitano would do to him if he resisted or fought back.’

‘Based on the power disparity between Judge Napolitano and Corbishley, it was impossible for Corbishley to have “consented” to any sexual activities with Napolitano,’ the lawsuit states.

The court filing further states that as Napolitano ‘began to ejaculate into’ Corbishley’s mouth, Corbishley ‘took off crying and ran away.’

Corbishley was 20 years old at the time of the alleged incident.