Wase Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Zulum’s Convoy

A file photo of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum. Photo: [email protected]

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has described as unfortunate the attacks on the convoy of the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor’s convoy was reported to have been attacked by the insurgents during the weekend on his way to Baga, a town in the state, during which some security operatives were killed.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammad Puma, the Deputy Speaker said the attacks and resultant deaths are painful, condemnable, and highly unpardonable.

The statement quoted him as saying: “I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the Governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, over the unfortunate attack on his convoy last Friday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on his way to Baga Town, which led to the death of several soldiers and policemen attached to him.

“My sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act.

I also wish to condole with the Nigerian Army and also to the family of Col. Dahiru Bako who was ambushed on September 20, while leading his troops on clearance at Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis in Damboa Local Government Area of the state.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah will accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in these unfortunate incidents. May Allah grant their families the fortitude to bear their untimely deaths.”

Wase further commended Governor Zulum for his bravery and courage in the face of the insurgency, and also the gallant soldiers and security personnel who confronted the attackers.

“My prayers are with all the military men and security personnel who are in the trenches fighting against the insurgents.

May Allah grants us victory,” he said.