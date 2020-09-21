Watch: BOJ Features Davido And Mr Eazi In Music Video For ‘Abracadabra’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer BOJ has released the music video for his song “Abracadabra.”

The afro-pop single has the help of music superstars Davido and Mr Eazi.

The music video is coming almost three weeks after the release of the song that was met with positive reviews.

As suggested by the title, there is the weaving of spells over a love interest done by BOJ while Davido sings the catchy hook with Mr Eazy adding a melodic flow.

This magical metaphor is a symbolism for the sexual innuendos which births the topical discourse of this song.

The music video was directed by Ademola Falomo and produced by Ladder, Lex and Booker.

Watch below: