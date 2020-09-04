Watch: Justin Bieber Takes Drake’s Place In DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” Video

Drake in “Popstar” video

DJ Khaled has released the music video for his Drake-featured single “Popstar”.

The video starts with Khaled barraging Drake with multiple video messages pleading with him to make a video for the song which the duo had released in July. Drake whines about not having time to finish his own album or travel due to coronavirus restriction much less shoot a music video. Fed up, he decides to call in a favour from Justin Bieber who stands in for him.

The video cuts to Bieber who wakes up in a mansion full of revellers. The music video features cameo Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

DJ Khaled and Drake released “Popstar,” along with another single, “Greece,” back in July.