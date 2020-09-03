Watch: Kanye West Says God Told Him To Interrupt Taylor Swift At 2009 VMAs

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Decrow/AP/Shutterstock (9515192d)

Kanye West, Taylor Swift. Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the “Best Female Video” award during the MTV Video Music Awards on in New York

MTV Video Music Awards Show, New York, USA – 13 Sep 2009

Are we blaming it on the alcohol or are we blaming it on God?

We are not so sure which after Kanye West explained the reason behind his infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In case you are not pop cultured, here is a quick recap of that iconic pop culture incident.

Taylor Swift was announced the winner of the Best Female Video’ award during the MTV VMAs but Kanye didn’t agree with the choice.

The rapper didn’t mince words and action in expressing his displeasure. He went on stage and interrupted Swift during her acceptance speech and made it clear that he believes Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” award should have won over Swift’s “You Belong To Me.”

It has been 11 years since this episode but Kanye has just revealed why he did what he did.

According to the “Famous” rapper, God was the one who had him seated in the front row, which gave him immediate access to act upon his impulse to interrupt Swift’s big moment on live TV.

Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift as she accepts the Best Female Video’ award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009. He then claimed it should have gone to Beyonce’s ‘Single Ladies’ instead. Photo credit: AP Images.

The 21 times Grammy award-winning rapper also claims that he had never heard of Swift and that it was outrageous how she could have beat Beyonce and “Single Ladies” video.

Speaking to Nick Cannon on the Sept. 1 Cannon’s Class podcast, Kanye said:

“Right now, God is giving me the information. If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”

Do we need to remind Kanye that he is one of the biggest music stars in the world and at the time of the incident?

Telecasts producers always put the top tier talent in the front row so it would not have made much sense to put Kanye in a back seat.

Asides thinking it was ridiculous that Swift won over Beyonce, Kanye also claimed he didn’t know the “Lover” singer. He said:

“They wouldn’t have made it the first award. It’s so ridiculous of an idea because, I had never heard of this person [Taylor] before, and ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time,” Kanye explained.