Watch Kendickson In the Clarence Peters Directed Video For “Wayo”

Kendickson Wayo

Nigerian singer Amu Kingsley professionally known as Kendickson has released the visuals to his single “Wayo.”

The 26-year-old singer who started his musical journey started in 2011 but went professional in 2016 shows off his skills in “WAYO,” after quitting a potential career in medicine for music.

In “Wayo,” Kendickson eulogies his woman as he professes his love for her and pleads with her not to look elsewhere, in his words ”No do me wayo.”

The features energetic dance moves and African pieces. Surrounded by beautiful dancers, he encourages his love interest to come closer and reciprocate his love.

“Wayo” makes use of English, pidgin and Yoruba to deliver its message.

Watch the Clarence Peters directed music video below:

Kendickson cites his musical influences as Dolly Parton, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Michael Jackson and Barry White.