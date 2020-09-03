“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silentó Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Silento attends Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party hosted by ASAP Bari on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

American rapper Silento, who is best known for his debut single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents.

The rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody on Friday by the police after a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to ABC News.

“He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant,” ABC News reported.

The media outlet also reported that the following day, the 22-year-old rapper allegedly stormed into a random home while wielding a hatchet.

According to the LAPD, he entered the strangers’ residence while searching for his girlfriend. The homeowners and their children were home at the time and were shaken by the intrusion but unharmed, investigators said.

Hawk was arrested by Los Angels police officers about a block away from the resident and later charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Silento rose to fame after “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was released on his YouTube channel on June 25, 2015. Over the course of one week, it gained over 2.5 million views. He was signed by Capitol Records in April 2015 after which the track was released as a single with an accompanying music video. It peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. The video has since been viewed more than 1.7 billion times on YouTube.