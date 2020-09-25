WATCH: Olakira And Davido Team Up For “Maserati Remix”

Olakira – Maserati-Remix-ft-Davido

Following the success of his hit single “Maserati,” Nigerian singer Adelusola Ebenezer Adefemi popularly known as Olakira has released a remix to the song and he enlisted the help of music superstar Davido.

The “Maserati” song birthed TikTok and social media challenges and from the sound of the remix, it bound to be a fan favourite.

“Maserati” the remix, is replete with anecdotes of luxury vehicle brands as the singer|songwriter was originally inspired by his love for the opulent distinctive label while making this track.

Olakira self-produced the original and remix himself.

Listen and watch “Maserati Remix” below:

Olakira’s taste in music is a confluence of African pop, dancehall, R&B with smithereens of indigenous drums, chords, strings and rhythms.

OLAKIRA is a multi-talented Nigerian producer and instrumentalist, who has produced and worked with the likes of Dotman and Patoranking. Olakira has honed his musical skills over the last couple of years and is now ready to take the music industry by storm and to tell you just how ready he is, he picked a name, Olakira, which literally translates to “Shining Star.”