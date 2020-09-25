Watch: Tems Serves The Music Video To “Damages”

Tems Damages

Nigerian singer Tems has released the visuals to her recently released song “Damages.”

The song is off her debut EP, “For Broken Hearts.”

The alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer does not fail her audience in the all-female music video.

The intimate beat of “Damages” reflects the alternative R&B fused with a Neo-soul sound and a sprinkle of the traditional Nigerian flavour.

In “Damages,” she sings about being a victim of young love but done with the damages love has costed her.

It was produced by Spax and directed by Ademola Falomo.

Tems is a Nigerian singer, focused on promoting the movement currently shaping alternative music in Nigeria to advance the culture and conversations alike.

Watch the video below: