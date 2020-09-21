Watford set to land £2.8 million-rated Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong

Watford are closing in on the signing of Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong, as per a report by Sport Witness.

The Hornets are set to strengthen their defence by bringing the defender to Vicarage Road from Serie A.

Troost-Ekong, who is 27 years old, is a Nigeria international with 42 caps to his name and is valued at £2.8 million on Transfermarkt.

Watford are looking for some new signings before the end of the transfer window after starting life back in the Championship with a win and a draw in their opening two games.

Troost-Ekong has been on the books at Udinese for the past two years and has made 66 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side.

He spent time as a youngster in London playing for the academies at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Holland to join FC Groningen.

The 6ft 3inc center-back then moved onto Gent in 2015 and stayed with the Belgian Pro League outfit for two seasons, one of which he spent in Norway on loan at FK Haudesund.

Troost-Ekong then continued his travels with a year in Turkey at Bursaspor before joining Udinese in 2018.

He is now poised to move to the Championship to join Watford, with Vladimir Ivic’s side looking to seal a deal for him over the coming days.

It is set to be a busy couple of weeks ahead for the Hornets with both comings and goings expected.