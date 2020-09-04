Wathoni tips Laycon, Ozo to win

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Wathoni has predicted Laycon or Ozo would win the 2020 BBNaija lockdown edition.

She said both Housemates top her list of possible winners.

Speaking on Thursday, Wathoni said Laycon might win because the audience relates to his story easily.

She said: “Laycon might win the competition because the audience can relate to his story and what he represents. I hope Ozo wins, he’s a great guy”.

Also giving her opinion about Nengi and Ozo’s relationship she said “I’ve always said Nengi loves attention and Ozo gives her the attention but Ozo really has feelings for Nengi. I can’t speak for Nengi’s side”.