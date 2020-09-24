‘We are committed to good governance’

By Kayode Alhassan

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Kwara State University, Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), has reiterated his administration’s commitment to good and inclusive governance to foster harmony among staff members and students.

He said this at a meeting with the Students’ Union leaders at the MBA School, Ilorin.

The VC urged the students to be good ambassadors of the school and aviod actions that would tarnish the image of the institution.

He noted that his administration would work with students to develop the institution.

Akanbi, however, expressed dismay at the actions of some students who went online to speak ill of the institution. He told the Students’ Union executives to stop such behaviour that could tarnish the image of the institution.

“You are doing your university a disservice, by going online to bash the image of the institution. I thought we could sit down and resolve issues, that was why I called you, as a student body, to a round table talk. It is important that you see the university as your own. After our last meeting, I was shocked to hear all sort of things that we never discussed in the media. And as Students Union executives, you are not ready to issue a rejoinder concerning the contents online. Don’t let people destroy your school, stand firm and take good decision that will benefit the institution,” he stated.

The Students’Union President, Comrade Kazeem Olaitan, expressed appreciation to the VC for granting the union executives audience.

He noted that the timing of the proposed increase in school fees was worrisome.

He however reiterated his resolve to work with the school authorities to move it to greater heights.