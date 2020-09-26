We must keep hope alive, says Zulum after convoy attack

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has lamented the killing of 11 security personnel in his convoy.

He however said the State must keep alive in its rebuilding efforts, assuring Borno will regain peace.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, Zulum said those killed included eight policemen and three civilian JTF members who were ambushed on their way to Baga as security back-ups in reconstruction efforts.

The Nation reports the Governor was in Baga from Thursday till Friday in an effort to supervise efforts to return residents to the area.

The statement reads: “Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is saddened by this unfortunate carnage. He shares the grief of families of these 11 priceless heroes to whom Borno shall remain grateful.

“The governor prays for the repose of their souls and urges all stakeholders to remain committed to ongoing peace building efforts.

“Zulum is of the opinion that we must continue to keep hope alive even in the face of tribulations and believe that with sustained efforts and prayers, Borno will eventually regain peace.

“The situation facing us is a tough one but we must choose between doing something which gives us some hope and doing nothing which will leave us more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to takeover Borno and bring it under their sovereign brutal administration.”

Zulum attended Baga’s first Jumu’ah prayers in nearly two years.

Baga, Borno’s largest fishing community close to Lake Chad with waterways to neighboring countries, is considered strategic to Boko Haram’s operation.

It was captured by Boko Haram fighters 21 months ago with most residents now in Monguno and Maiduguri.