We support relocation of IDPs in Borno – Army

…Directs Theater Command, Ops Lafiya Dole to ensure successful exercise.

Following two two deadly ambushes in the convoy on Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state and the Relocation Committee members of Borno state by Boko Haram terrorists at Baga and Cross Kauwa last weekend, to discourage relocation of IDPs to their communities, the Nigerian Army has declared it’s full support for the implementation of the exercise.

Consequently, the Army High Command has directed the Theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, to ensure the seamless and successful relocation of all IDPs in Borno state.

This disclosure was made late last night in a statement by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations titled, “Nigerian Army Fully Supports The Ongoing Relocation Of Internally Displaced Person’s To Their Ancestral Homes By The Government of Borno State”.

It reads, “The Nigerian Army (NA) is fully in support of the ongoing efforts of the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum to relocate our fellow country men and women who are internally displaced in Borno State back to their ancestral homes.

“Indeed His Excellency’s efforts are commendable and the right step in the desired direction.

“As a patriotic and key agency in the war on terror in the North East Nigeria, the Nigerian Army will continue to do everything possible to ensure the successful actualization of the governor’s desire and hereby declares its unflinching commitment to the relocation of the Internally Displaced Persons to their original abodes.

“In this regard, the Theatre Command has been directed to do all it takes to ensure the successful and seamless relocation of the affected people in the state.

“The relocation of these law abiding Nigerians to their towns, villages and homes at this stage of the war against insurgency is highly strategic and a decisive political decision required to actualize both the political and military objectives of the war towards the ultimate endstate of restoring peace and stability to Borno State and North East region.

“The Nigerian Army commiserates with the Borno State Governor, families of all the fallen heroes (military, police and civilian victims) as a result of the dastardly act of ambush by BHT group along Monguno – Kross Kauwa Road.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to once again commend Governor Zulum and Borno State Government for this important step and to reassure the nation of its determination and commitment to the successful prosecution of the war on terror in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army urges other stakeholders in this endeavor to join hands and redouble their efforts towards restoring peace to our dear fatherland Nigeria.”

