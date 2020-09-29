We Want Biafra Not An Igbo President – IPOB Tells Federal Government

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said they are not interested in the government’s idea of zoning the 2023 presidency to the South-East, rather they want sovereignty.

IPOB, through its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said that what the Igbos wants is Biafra and not ‘Presidency’.

Kanu, in a statement through Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, expressed his dissatisfaction, saying:

“To those who think we can drop our agitation for Biafra because of their useless promise of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023 must be smoking mind-bending drugs because their hallucinations will not get them anywhere.

“Take your ‘Igbo Presidency’ and give us Biafra. Biafra is non-negotiable and very soon we shall restore our dream republic”.

Reiterating on the Oct. 1, 2020, sit-at-home issued last week, Kanu said:

“We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, wish to restate our irrevocable resolve to observe the sit -at -home order earlier issued by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against October 1st 2020 independence anniversary of Nigeria.

“This order which is a peaceful protest of our discontent with the injustices, misrule, oppression, killings and other atrocities perpetrated by the government of Nigeria against Biafrans and other indigenous peoples must be observed throughout Biafraland.

“Any governor, political office holder in Biafraland or anywhere in Nigeria who thinks he can issue a counter directive must understand that what awaits every traitor in the history of the liberation struggle is inevitably waiting for them.

“All Biafrans home and abroad are united in their resolve to lock Biafraland down on October 1 and no traitor can break our ranks or dent our resolve.

“All markets and business premises in Biafraland must remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on October 1st. The same way, Biafran traders outside Biafraland should stay away from their shops and business environment on that day.

“All roads in Biafraland MUST be deserted. Every motor-park should be under lock and key, it must remain closed. Motorist, tricycle and motorcycle operators should keep-off all roads in Biafraland. More importantly, parents and guardians should not make the mistake of allowing their children to step outside or gather in large numbers as terrorists are planning a deadly attack on that very day.

“There should be no public event, processions or protests. Everybody in Biafran territory must remain indoors from dawn to dusk. All Biafrans must remain indoors to avoid becoming victims of stray bullets or being injured by security operatives.

“People should boycott every activity in connection with the Nigeria independence anniversary because Nigeria has nothing to celebrate after 60 years of misery, poverty and death. Nigeria is held hostage by those who have more regard for their cows than human beings. So, there is nothing to celebrate. We must remember all victims of terrorism in our land and beyond.

“We advise all Biafrans and our sympathisers all over the world including our Oduduwa brothers and sisters to join us in observing this order. If you were indoors during COVID -19 lockdown for months and never died of hunger, staying at home for 12 hours on October 1st it will not in any way hurt you but rather it will send a message to the whole world that we are tired of the pain, suffering and terrorism in Nigeria.

