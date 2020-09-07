‘We will defeat APC at election’

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will know which party is dead in the state after the October 10 governorship election.

It said the party (APC) was dreaming to declare that the PDP was dead in Ondo State.

Spokesman for the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, said even nature rejected the launch of the APC campaign on Saturday through the torrential rains.

Peretei said PDP defeated the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC at the 2019 presidential election and won two of the three senatorial seats.

He said: “How can such a party by any stretch of imagination be said to be dead?

“It is shameful that the only project APC came to inaugurate in three and a half years is the Revenue House, a building that stands as a signpost of multiple taxation of the Ondo State people, 10 per cent of which goes to the pocket of Akeredolu’s son.

“PDP is offering affordable education and health care delivery as against Aketi‘s engineered astronomical tuition fees that have thrown many of the students in tertiary institutions out of school.”

