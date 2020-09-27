We will do much more in second term – Obaseki

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured he and his deputy, Philip Shaibu will accomplish much more in second term.

He said his administration would continue to work to create peace and harmony for the development of Edo.

Obaseki spoke on Sunday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin during the thanksgiving service by Edo chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for him and Shaibu.

He noted God ordained his re-election to enable him and his team continue the development projects they started.

The Governor pointed out the support of all residents made him and his deputy to realise their second term ambition.

He said: “The victory is to show us that we must continue to do what we have been doing through sacrifice and service. God-willing, we will do more than we did in our first term.

“We will continue to do things that will be pleasing in the sight of God and the people of our great state.

“I also assure everyone that we will work to create peace and harmony, without which we cannot continue to develop our state.”

Obaseki said his greatest fear was achieving victory through bloodshed stating many people kept vigil to ensure the September 19 poll was free, fair and credible.

According to him: “I must thank God for what he has done, not only for me and my colleagues, but for the people of Edo State.

“There is no doubt that we would not have been here (Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium), without the support of the Almighty God and the people of the state.

“I must also thank my deputy (Shaibu) for being truthful, honest and steadfast, despite the brunt and danger to him and his family. We know what we went through to achieve victory.

“The judiciary is the bastion of our democracy by interpreting the constitution correctly. I must commend them for doing a good job and for upholding the tenets of their noble profession.”

He hailed leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for giving him and his deputy the platform to secure second term in office.

Obaseki described the campaigns as the most gruelling in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

Edo CAN Chairman, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, noted the uncommon impact of the Governor was being felt in the state.

He said: “The people of Edo State and other Nigerians will not forget the free nature of the election in Edo despite the rancour and violence during the campaigns.

“Your victory is divine and a proof of the confidence that Edo people repose in you. Your uncommon impact and developmental strides have put Edo State in the comity of states that are doing great things.”