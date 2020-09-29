We will replicate our success in Ondo, says IGP

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has said the Nigeria Police Force will replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo governorship election, in the October 10 poll in Ondo State.

A statement by Force spokesman DCP Frank Mba said the IGP spoke when the Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo and Esther Uzoma led other representatives of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria on a visit to the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement said: “Members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room were at the Force Headquarters to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, especially the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020, which repeals the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and secondly, the recent commendable outing in the just concluded Edo governorship election. They called for sustainability and improvement on the Police culture in managing elections, as was evident in Edo State.

”The meeting availed the Police leadership ample opportunity to carry out post-election analysis and general overview of the just concluded Edo State governorship poll, in addition to getting feedback, especially from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Human Rights Community on necessary gains to advance and observe lapses to correct in subsequent elections.

”The IGP, while appreciating the CSOs for their commendable roles in the electioneering processes and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, reassured that the Force will continue to partner the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo election, but also in subsequent elections.”