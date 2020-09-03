Wear A Mask While Having Sex, Canada’s Top Doctor Advises

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam | Image: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Sexual health is an important part of our overall health and the pandemic can make this quite complicated. Canada’s chief public health officer has urged couples to wear masks during sex to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Dr Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer on Wednesday said in a statement that, “Sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for Covid-19.”

Tam added that “The lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone.”

However, for people that “choose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter” with a partner who is at risk or from outside their household should be “skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness (and) consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth.”

She advised that the most important step is to establish a trusting relationship with your sexual partner.

Tam also said people should limit their consumption of alcohol or “other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decision.”

She noted that there is a “very low likelihood” of transmission of the new coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. But she still urged condom use.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose on Wednesday to 129,705, including 9,171 deaths. Almost 90 per cent of the people who fell sick have recovered.