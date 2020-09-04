Wedding of Hanan Buhari to Hold Today (PHOTOS)

The wedding between Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban,will take place today September 4, 2020, at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

The pre-wedding event of President Buhari’s 22-year-old daughter, Hanan and Turad Sha’aban’s took place on Thursday September 3.

The groom is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.