Weekend tragedy: Flood sweeps two children in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

It was a weekend tragedy in Alapere area of Lagos when two children were swept away by flood during the evening downpour which took place in some parts of Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 8.00 pm, at Oyebanjo Street Ketu.

Although what led to the incident could not be ascertained at press time it was gathered that the water current was high such that the entire area was overflooded and passersby could not access or trace the water channel as supposed.

Also, the original destination of both children before the incident was unknown as they were swept away suddenly.

Eyewitnesses’ account said passersby were taken unaware of the sudden disappearance and some sympathisers tried to render assistance but we’re taken aback.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA were contacted unfortunately it was late though they combed the area with search parties this was fruitless.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who lamented the tragedy said following a distress call, a joint team of responders comprising, Lagos Fire Service and Lagos Ambulance Service LASAMBUS, were at the scene.

He said, “The Agency’s tiger team commenced a search and rescue operation along the path of the floodwater. Initial observations revealed a sloping topography with a direct channel of drain water into the canal. This has proven to be rather challenging to navigate,” he said.

He urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly with young children, in flood-prone and low lying areas.

As at the time of filing this report, a rescue operation was ongoing.

Vanguard