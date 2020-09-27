Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections rise despite reduced testing

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased last week despite a reduction in the number of tests carried out, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of official data shows.

Between Sunday and Saturday (September 20 to 26), a total of 1,053 new cases were reported in the country, which is an 8 per cent increase from the 968 recorded last week, 39th week of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The increase, however, occurred despite a reduction in the number of tests carried out. A total of 30,354 samples were collected for testing last week as against the 31,943 tested the previous week, a five per cent reduction.

The increase in the number of infections could be evidence of poor compliance with the safety protocols which include but not limited to observation of social distancing rules and use of face masks, officials had suggested.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the NCDC last week warned of a second wave of coronavirus in the country if citizens continue to flout COVID-19 directives.

Before last week’s increase, the number of new cases in the country had reduced and the government was already shutting down some isolation centres due to lack of patients.

Less deaths, less recoveries

PREMIUM TIMES analysis further shows that the death and recovery rates waned last week.

Last week, 11 persons died of COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

Recall that a total of 17 persons died from the virus previous week while 24 deaths were recorded in the preceding week.

Meanwhile, 1,291 recovered and were discharged last week, a 336 per cent reduction when compared to the previous week’s record of 4,343.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria has 57,145 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 48,431 have been discharged and 1,106 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, a total of 502,545 samples have been collected for testing since the pandemic broke out in February.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 19, 215 cases, followed by FCT – 5, 644, Plateau — 3, 379 Oyo — 3,245, Edo — 2,623, Kaduna — 2,393, Rivers — 2,324, Ogun — 1,823, Delta — 1,802, Kano — 1,737, Ondo — 1,625, Enugu — 1,289, Ebonyi — 1040 , Kwara — 1,028, Abia — 891, Gombe — 864, Katsina — 848, Osun — 827, Borno — 741, Bauchi — 697, Imo — 566, Benue — 481, Nasarawa — 449, Bayelsa — 398, Jigawa — 325, Ekiti — 321, Akwa Ibom — 288, Niger — 259, Anambra — 237, Adamawa — 234, Sokoto — 162, Taraba — 95, Kebbi — 93, Zamfara — 78, Cross River— 87, Yobe — 76 and Kogi — 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Plateau, Edo and Rivers states.

Of all the 36 states and the FCT, only Kastina, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kogi did not record at least a fresh case last week.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 97 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on September 20, a total of 57, 242 cases had been reported, out of which 48, 569 had recovered and 1098 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 195 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 176 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

On Wednesday, 111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 125 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 57, 849.

On Friday, 213 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 136 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 58, 198 as of 11:55 p.m. on September 26.