We’ll resist implementation of Water Resource Bill, Urhobo youths tells FG

Nigeria Youths

By Perez Brisibe

YOUTHS from Urhobo ethnic nationality under the umbrella body of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth Wing also known as Ukoko R’Ighele R’Urhobo, have described the insistence of the Federal Government to go ahead with the National Water Resource bill as insensitive and a threat to peace and insecurity in the country.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on Tuesday during a press conference on the government’s position on the bill amidst criticisms, insisted that “there is no going back on the bill.”

President of UPU Youth Wing, Ovie Ebireri, while reacting to the outburst of the minister, advised the Federal Government to listen to the voice of reason and discard the proposed bill in the interest of national peace and unity, adding that as youths, he and others will resist its implementation in their areas.

He said: “The insistence on the bill despite the outcry from Nigerians that has greeted it is insensitive and capable of causing more chaos and is a threat to the security and peace in the Niger Delta region.

“The bill is capable of causing further discontentment and conflicts in Niger Delta, especially the Urhobo nation as it will dispossess our people of their inheritance, ancestral, traditional and cultural rights and ownership of her water resources, and we align with the stand of our fathers, UPU worldwide, in unequivocally and categorically rejecting this bill.

“The Urhobo nation, under the UPU, has demanded true federalism and a total restructuring of the country. We reiterate these demands and reject this planned bill that only adds more salt to the already bleeding injury to Urhobo because though peace-loving, we, Urhobo youths, shall not sit idly and watch the loss of our traditional and natural water resources, it will not work.”

Vanguard