Wema Bank upgrades ALAT

LAT by Wema Bank has upgraded its mobile app – ALAT 4.0 – to enable customers remain connected and to do more in their quest for finial services access.

The upgrade enables ALAT to provide access to an array of features, which serves as a platform where customers can personalise offerings to meet their frequent financial and lifestyle needs.

Being a customer-centric financial institution, the app serves as a one-stop platform that gives customers the option to create unique experiences for themselves; this includes dashboard personalisation where customers can decide to hide and unhide their account balance as well as to display most frequently used feature on their dashboard.

Wema Bank Deputy Managing Director, Moruf Oseni, said: “We made a promise earlier this year to improve customer experience by introducing improved unique features to the app. Based on feedback from customers, a lot of effort was put together to ensure we deliver on our promise to ensure this upgrade affords customers a delightful and memorable service experience.”

As part of the new features is the card control option, which enables customers to put a limit on their spending habit and the reintroduction of the virtual dollar card which gives customers the ability to make international payments irrespective of the currency.

ALAT has also expanded its goal-based loans, salary-based lending and device loans. Customers can also top up their loans, make part payment during the loan cycle at anytime and liquidate the loan before the end of the loan cycle at any given time.

Oseni further added, “For us, it is imperative that customers have access to a flexible and seamless user experience on our platform. In introducing exciting features to the app, we ensured that major lifestyle and financial needs can be met through ALAT 4.0. As a bank, we will continue to create innovative solutions for our customers and solidify our lead in digital Banking”

The newly upgraded ALAT app can be downloaded on Google Play store and on the iOS or Apple App Store.