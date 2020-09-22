We’re constructing RUGA settlement – Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

…Says Kano has flattened COVID-19 curve

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State Tuesday said that his administration was constructing Ruga settlement in the forest as well as a dam to halt the movement of the nomadic Fulani from one place to the other.

The Governor said a modern system of animal husbandry will also be in place at the forest and that 75 sons and daughters of Fulani herdsmen have been trained in Turkey for artificial insemination.

Governor Ganduje disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said once the Ruga was completed, the Fulani herders will be settled there and then modern animal husbandry will be practiced.

He also said that his state has flattened the curve of Corona virus pandemic.

Recall that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the (COVID-19) Pandemic, had recently said that the virus curve was yet to be flattened.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, had last week Thursday informed Nigerians that the task force had observed that the nation was already flattening the curve of the spread, but the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu, countered the claim on Monday that the PTF was not convinced that the curve was being flattened.

Aliyu had explained that such a decision would be reached when the PTF was sure that the country is having enough aggressive testing.

But Ganduje, who said he was at the Presidential Villa to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for assisting the state with N5 billion to tackle the pandemic as well as other security issues in the state, explained that with their massive testing which yields negative result, it was confirmation that the curve has been flattened.

According to him, “On COVID-19, I came to thank Mr. President for assisting Kano state with N5 billion to fight the pandemic. That has assisted the state. We have opened five testing centers which are functional, the curve is now flattened.

“We carry out testing maximally but at the same time the positivity ratio is very low. So, it’s (COVID-19) is dying down almost on a daily basis. So I came to thank Mr. president for that assistance.”

The Governor said he updated the on the security situation in the state, especially the millitary training facility his Government has set up at the Falgore Forest which was known to be a hotbed for criminal activity for over N500 million.

He said his administration was providing infrastructure for military training in the Falgore Forest in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

The infrastructure will include auditorium, houses, dining hall, kitchen, shooting range and many other amenities to enable the military train continuously.

He further said that he updated the president on the blasphemy case in Kano, adding that the house of the father of the accused was burnt by locals but the boy was secured.

He said the boy was charged to court and sentenced to death and that he has appealed his sentence.

The Governor said President Buhari acknowledged and expressed happiness with hard copy of the report which he submitted and requested and urged him to continue to provide security in the state.

Vanguard