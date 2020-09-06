We’re done, Vee announces break up with Neo

By Sampson Unamka

Vee has told Neo she was no longer interested in a relationship with him after a heated argument.

Neo was spotted in a video after the argument blocking the door as he tried to apologise.

Despite his desperate pleas, she shouted: “Move from the door because I don’t care anymore.

“Move from the door because I definitely don’t care anymore, I’m tired aha ah…I’ve given up, I want to rest, I want peace of mind. You don’t give it to me anymore the slightest argument we exchange it, every Saturday argument, even if me Victoria caused it the shit that comes from your mouth that is painful.

“It is too much because of what because of motions. You think I do not get emotional too, you think I cannot be angry too. I’m an adult and I do…..Move from the door. No matter what you sat Neo, we are done can you move from the door please.”