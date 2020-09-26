We’re investigating alleged dehumanisation of Delta hotel staff – Police

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has assured of intensified investigations into the alleged dehumanising treatment of staff of Signatious Hotel in Warri, Delta.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, Adamu said he has ordered immediate commencement of discrete investigations into the matter.

“The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored,” the statement read.

Four staff were allegedly stripped naked by proprietor of the hotel, who is a former Minister, over missing N5, 000 last Friday.

Protests from various quarters had trailed the development.

“Three females and one man were held hostage, stripped naked in the hotel room, photographed and put on video cameras by the management of the hotel.

“Last Friday, the management of hotel stripped the lady and the others naked, filmed them in the presence of the police at gun point. Cash was also withdrawn from the victims’ accounts through their ATM cards before the police bundled them into a waiting van,” a group known as the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation (YNRO) had protested.