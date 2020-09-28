We’re set to connect Okitipupa to Omotosho power plant — Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that efforts are on to ensure that power is restored to Okitipupa and other parts of the Southern Senatorial districts of the state after over ten years in darkness.

Akeredolu said that an agreement will be signed with Omotosho power plant on Wednesday (September 29, 2020) that will enable Okitipupa to be connected with Omotosho power plant.

He spoke during his campaign rally held at Okitipupa area of the state.

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress was accompanied by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, and other chieftains of the party.

Akeredolu said he and the Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Ife Oyedele has made frantic and unrelenting efforts to ensure that power is restored to the area.

Speaking at the rally, governor Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu has done well and deserved to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu urged the people to vote massively for the APC come October 10, 2020.

He assured that the ongoing Araromi -Ibeju Lekki road under construction by Akuredolu when completed would not be more than 30 minutes drive from Lagos to Ilaje.

Speaking at the rally, Engr. Oyedele said it is only the APC led Federal Government that can help in restoring light to Okitipupa and other parts of the south senatorial district.

Oyedele said it is important that the APC remains in power in the state so as to continue to put more pressure on the Federal Government to resolve the light issue in the south.

“APC must remain in power and I can assure you that efforts are on to restore light to our area. Already, some areas have lights.

“Tomorrow, we shall sign an agreement with Omotosho, so that Omotosho will be supplying light to Ikale land. We shall sign the agreement tomorrow. It’s a federal government job.

“The federal government is APC. That’s why you must not make a mistake of voting for another party. If another party wins, they can not do anything.

“We are almost through with this light issue.”

Others who spoke at the campaign rally include; Chief Olusola Oke, Princess Oladunni Odu, Pastor Femi Agagu, Dr Malumi, and Dr. Paul Akintelure.

They said that Akeredolu” is tested and trusted and should be reelected to complete what he has started.

The leaders pointed out that ” We from the southern senatorial district have decided to support his reelection. Power would shift to our district after governor Akeredolu second term in office.

Vanguard