We’ve tamed bandits in Katsina, North West – Army

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Nigeria Army on Saturday declared that troops of the operation Sahel Sanity deployed to Katsina and several other states in the North West have tamed banditry activities and other insecurity threatening socio-economic activities in the region in the last two months beginning from July to date

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing journalists at the Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina.

He said’; “the operation Sahel Sanity deployed to assist operation Hadarin Daji have succeeded in degrading the acts of criminalities carried out by the bandits.

“There is no gainsaying that the hitherto crippled agricultural, social and economic lives of the people of this zone by bandits activities have been restored to normalcy”

”So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralized, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested.

”large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special), and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.

” In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.”

He further disclosed that a total of 81 bandit’s camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, while 74 bandits attacks and 54 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops.

He commended the relentless effort of the troops for their resilience in the fight against insecurity and banditry in the northwest and called on members of the public to continue to supply credible information to the Army.