What are the best duvet COVERS and how do they affect a better sleep?

Choosing a duvet cover isn’t only about picking the most appropriate colour for your interior design scheme.

Indeed, most people overlook the most important aspect of a duvet cover in favour of making sure it is aesthetically pleasing.

But it is imperative to prioritize its quality over its look, otherwise it may end up affecting whether you have a good night’s sleep.

Rachel Clark, of Alexander James Interiors, explained: ‘When it comes to picking a duvet cover, quality is everything.

‘Quality bedding results in a quality night’s sleep. When it comes to selecting bed linen for our bedroom designs, we like to use The White Company or John Lewis for their wide range of luxurious bedding sets, using only the finest cotton, linen, silk and cashmere.’

Type of fabric

She went on to say: ‘Choosing a duvet cover is often down to personal preference, some like a cooler, crisper material, whereas others like a softer, warmer feel to their bed linen. For most of us, it is important to be cool in the summer and warm in the winter.’

This may sound obvious but how it translates into the type of materials is perhaps less understood.

For example, for a cooler night’s sleep, Ms Clark recommends opting for a ‘cotton percale’ material, which is cotton that is tightly woven for a firmer feel.

Meanwhile, for a cosier night’s sleep, flannel and cotton cashmere bed linen is a perfect option.

Ms Clark added: ‘For a luxurious, silky feel to your bedding, cotton sateen and cotton silk bed linen is a great option – not only does it have temperature regulating qualities, but it also provides the perfect sheen finish for the room, draping beautifully across the bed.’

The White Company offer a range of bedlinen sets, with detailing in various colours. Neutral white bedding can provide the foundation for luxurious bedspreads, throws and bedroom cushions in accent colours.

‘By investing in a quality bed linen set in a neutral colour, you’re able to easily change the look of the room by using different cushions or an alternative bedspread without worrying about any unfortunate colour clashes in your bedroom design scheme,’ Ms Clark said.

The bed linen experts at John Lewis agree with neutral base colours, with its home design stylist Wil Law, explaining: ‘To refresh a bedroom, consider swapping over your duvet colour. For a relaxed look, consider 100 per cent linen and embrace the natural creases. Layer texture and colour onto plain linens for added interest.

‘Start with a block colour for the duvet cover and first set of pillow cases, then introduce a contrast colour for the additional pillow cases. Layer two throws at the bottom of the bed, mixing materials such as cotton and wool for extra texture.’

Thread count

Duvet covers also come in different ‘thread counts’, which is the number of vertical and horizontal threads per square inch of bed linen.

The higher the thread count, the more threads there are within the fabric – and the softer and smoother the feel is considered to be.

However, this is ultimately down to personal preference and a lower thread count can feel light and airy to touch.

Thread count is also generally considered to be less important than the type of fabric used.

Alexander James Interiors recommends these duvet covers for your budget…

Luxury

The Ultimate Collection 1600 Thread Count Cotton Bedding, John Lewis, £360

Pictured: The Ultimate Collection 1600 Thread Count Cotton Bedding set from John Lewis

The Ultimate Collection 1600 Thread Count Cotton Bedding set from John Lewis is available with both standard or oxford style pillow cases.

The high thread count gives a luxurious, refined finish with a satin sheen for the ultimate indulgent look.

High Street

The Savoy Bedlinen collection, The White Company, from £90

This duvet collection by the White Company has a trim of densely stitched cord

The Savoy Bedlinen collection by the White Company has a trim of densely stitched cord in either white, silver, mink or navy.

The ultra smooth 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton percale bed linen has a soft feel and a beautiful drape.

Budget

Cotton Rich Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set, Next, £25

Pictured: This duvet set from Next comes in more than half a dozen different colours

This bed set is available in a range of more than half a dozen different colours, including taupe, white.

In 180 thread count percale, it is comfortable and breathable for a good night’s sleep.