What does €99k buy in Greece, Spain, France, Thailand and Mullingar?

James L Murtagh and Associates is seeking €99,000 for a two-bedroom terraced house needing refurbishment at 2 St Johns Terrace, Blackhall, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

2 St Johns Terrace, Blackhall, Mullingar



GREECE: CRETE

On the outskirts of Áyios Nikólaos, about a 45-minute drive from Heraklion airport this two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is part of a scheme of holiday homes set in communal gardens. It’s located in a seaside area, with the beach about 300m away and is part of a scheme of similar traditional-style homes. The house with just 45sq m of space is being sold furnished and could do with a refresh throughout. The flat roof could be converted into a terrace.

Price: €99,000 Agent: buyandsell.gr

Bungalow near Áyios Nikólaos, Crete



SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

Renovated two-bedroom traditional farmhouse on a hill overlooking olive groves and vineyards about 61km from Malaga airport. The house has an appealingly simple whitewashed interior and a terrace sheltered by a 100-year-old vine. The 135sq m house consists of a sitting room with original wood ceiling beams and wood burning fire, a rustic galley kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs is a large double bedroom with a timber beamed ceiling and access to a terrace. Outside, there is a storage room and an original cave cellar for storing wine and olive oil.

Price: €99,000 Agent: sunsetcp.com

Renovated farmhouse in Andalusia



FRANCE: POITOU-CHARANTE

Recently refurbished first-floor apartment in a chateau complex near Angouleme, with pool, tennis court, terraced gardens and internet. The 50sq m apartment, accessed via a grand stone staircase, is decorated in period style and benefits from tall windows offering far reaching countryside views. There’s a sitting room with polished chestnut flooring, a pretty bedroom and a small galley-style kitchen with a window seat. The apartment comes with parking and cellar storage.

Price: €99,000 Agent: frenchestates.com

THAILAND: KOH SAMUI

Luxurious one-bedroom apartment in a gated hillside community about 20km from Koh Samui, close to Choeng Mong beach. The 45sq m apartment is furnished in a cool urban style with a glossy white kitchen and tiled bathroom and has a living room opening on to a balcony. The complex includes a pool and a gym as well as 24-hour security.

Price: €99,700 Agent: conradproperties.asia