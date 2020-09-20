What happened in Lagos can’t happen in Edo — Onuesoke 

Onuesoke

By Ochuko Akuopha

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has told Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that what happened in Lagos could not happen in Edo State, hailing the reelection of Mr Godwin Obaseki who defeated his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Onuesoke said with the declaration of Mr Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the Edo gubernatorial, it shows that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-travellers have failed.

He had repeatedly counselled that Edo state remains Edo state and cannot be likened to Lagos state that has remained under the grip of few persons over two decades.

Onuesoke, in a statement on Sunday, after the declaration of the election results by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, reiterated that his wise counsel to the All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain to refrain from getting involved in the moves to foist an unwelcomed candidate as governor for the good people of Edo fell on deaf ears.

He said: “the failure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to heed my counsel, has further dampened his already dwindling political relevance in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

“Edo state can never be Lagos state that few persons have pocketed for selfish gains as the people of Edo state are strong-willed and know when to say no to bad governance, bad leadership and autocracy.

“With a clear lead in 13 local government councils in Edo state, the people are celebrating their victory over despotic and unwanted elements whose only purpose and intent of contesting the governorship was to impoverish the state and people of their resources through fraudulent means”.

“It would have been very unpatriotic for anybody or group to foist a leader on the good people of Edo state who have taken a collective decision to return Godwin Obaseki and Phillip Shaibu back to the office to finish the good work they started in 2016.

“Obaseki refused vehemently to share the resources of the people of Edo state with political leaders and their cronies which became a sin in the eyes of the ‘failed godfathers’ and their cronies but instead, chose to develop Edo state and create wealth for the people”.

Vanguard News