What I plan to do with my prize money – Presh K

By Juliet Ebirim

Odimkpa Precious Chidiebere popularly known as Presh K has emerged winner of the second edition of House of Models Reality TV Show.

The University of Abuja undergraduate beat 30 other housemates to emerge winner of this year’s edition with a $15,000 deal which comprises a car, land, trip to Dubai and cash.

The contestants, who made it through the auditions, were camped for thirty days where they engaged in various tasks and challenges related to modelling and entertainment to determine their strength and weakness.

“I have always wanted to participate in a reality show and when I saw the advert on Instagram, I immediately went for it. I learned a lot in the house, met different people, and learned from them. I plan to boost my baking and shoe business and finish my movie project.” the Enugu-born beauty enthused.

She commended the organisers for the platform to showcase her talent “House of Model Reality Show is a veritable channel that Nigerian youths need to identify with, because of its transparency and originality in discovering potential talents in youths and making them achieve their aims in life. I’m so happy I participated.”

Also, Kolapo Abibat from Oyo state and Edosomwan Andrew Osaruwense from Edo state were first and second runners-up respectively.

Emmanuel Etim Okon, CEO, Twin Image Concept, and brain behind the reality TV show said the show was geared at giving Nigerian youths the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world, as well as create more celebrated faces in the modeling industry.

Vanguard