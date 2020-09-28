World News What to Know About Voting by Mail in California By Marie Tae McDermott 51 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 49 County election officials will soon begin mailing ballots to the state’s 21 million registered voters. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments