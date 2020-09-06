What You Need To Know About Colorectal Cancer

Image: CDC

Cells are the basic unit of all living things, and they are programmed to live, create new cells and then die. In cancer, cells lose this signal to die and continue to grow unrestrained in a disorderly manner, with the possibility of moving from one part of the body to the other. Colorectal cancer is the cancer of the colon, bowel and rectum. These are parts of the digestive system starts at the mouth and ends at the anus.

The digestive system is responsible for helping us break down food into smaller usable forms for nourishment and energy that is absorbed by the small intestines, as well as getting rid of waste products via the large intestine. The colon is the main part of the large intestine and has 4 other parts – ascending, transverse, descending, and sigmoid colon. The rectum is the last part of the colon where stools are stored before they are passed out via the anus. Any of these parts of the colon can be affected by cancer.

Who is affected?



Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Around the world, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.



Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer type globally with around 1.80 million cases and it caused 862,000 deaths at the end of 2018, the second-highest of all cancer deaths. While previously thought to be uncommon in Africa and Nigeria, colorectal cancer cases have been steadily rising in the past few years.

What causes colorectal cancer?



Most colorectal cancers develop from a polyp. A polyp is a growth in the lining of the digestive tract that is benign (non-cancerous) and causes no problems. Nearly 1 in 4 people over 50 have at least 1 polyp. However, a polyp can transform into cancer over 5 to 15 years. A cause for this transformation has not been found. There are some conditions (called risk factors) that can increase the odds of developing colorectal cancer. These include:

Age greater than 60

Sedentary lifestyle

Family history of colorectal cancer

Prior colorectal cancer

Obesity

Excessive alcohol intake

Smoking

Race: Blacks and African-Americans may be at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Diabetes Mellitus

Diet rich in meat and fat but poor in fibre.

Other medical conditions like Ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, Familial Adenomatous Polyp



History of other cancers, like breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers.

What are the symptoms seen in colorectal cancer?



Typically, the initial stages of cancer development do not cause any symptoms. As it grows, symptoms begin to develop. These are often based on the location of cancer, the size of the tumour (clump of cancer cells) and the overall health of the affected person. Initial symptoms include