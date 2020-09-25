When tomorrow comes 2

FEMI ABBAS

“Let there become of you a nation that shall call for righteousness, enjoin justice and forbid evil. Such are men that shall surely triumph”. Q. 3: 104.

Monologue

In a few days’ time, precisely on October 1, 2020, Nigeria, the presumed Africa’s main hope for Blackman’s growth and development, will be 60 years old as an ‘independent’ Country. Thus, traditionally, a few privileged beneficiaries of the woes that have come to envelope the mystery called ‘Nigeria’s Independence’ will joyously troop out, that day, to celebrate their largess, with fanfare, at the expense of national growth and development while millions of the underprivileged Nigerians will spend the same day mourning the same ‘Independence’ with hunger and sorrow in the corners of their various prisons called

houses.

Preamble

Coming as a sermon from the pulpit of ‘The Message’ column, this article is supposed to be a letter to Nigerian politicians of today, as a reminder of the past political experience that wrecked our dear country. It is also meant to serve as a warning against the danger awaiting our country’s future generations.

Similar letters had been written randomly, in this column, to some other Nigerian politicians who preceded the current ones in office. But so far, nothing has changed for the better. Wrting a similar letter here is, therefore, an unambiguous clarification in support of what may become posterity,

when tomorrow comes.

The Letter

Dear Nigerian politicians,

This is an open letter being addressed to you with the intention of drawing you back from the path of stray which most of you have consistently and unrepentantly been plying since two decades ago when you mounted the hill of political ruins in the name of politics.

Although letters of this type seldom come to politicians like most of you who have banished your consciences and, whose political lifestyle seem to be inherently dependent on whim with impunity even as self- aggrandizement insensitively remains your ultimate goal.

Coming up at this precarious period of political labyrinth in Nigeria, this letter is necessitated by the current frightening political tension that is fast becoming a bubble which may burst anytime from now, at your instance, unless the Almighty Allah decides to save our country, by His special Grace, from becoming another ‘Warsaw that once saw War’ far away in Poland of yore.

If you, Nigerian politicians of today, think that you can escape any calamitous consequence of your ongoing political machinations which you are tendentiously weaving around Nigeria’s political vestige, you may be day-dreaming. Those who engaged in similar machinations before you in the 1960s, 1980s and 1990s never survived its consequences. And yours is very unlikely to be different when tomorrow comes.

The Function of Conscience

“Conscience”, according to Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio, “is an open wound which only the truth can heal”. But one can talk of healing a wounded conscience only where and when it has not become cancerous like it is with you now.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) once gave a vivid description of the signs by which hypocrites can be identified.

He said “hypocrites are known by three signs: When they talk they lie; when they promise they renege on it and when they are trusted they betray”.

Most of you (Nigerian politicians of today) so much typify this definition that one wonders if the great Prophet of Islam actually had you in mind when he was expressing that axiom. Unfortunately, this may be meaningless to you today, in the presence of ‘flowing naira’, but you will surely get its meaning in full when tomorrow comes.

Deceptive Motive

It will be recalled that when most of you started agitating for a return to democracy in the late 1990s while a despotic military demagogue held sway, your seeming focus was on liberation of Nigerian citizenry from the crushing claw of the then military despotism. And you did that in the name of freedom fighters and human rights advocates. But hardly had you succeeded in rallying the masses to drive away the military boys than most of you began to quest for your selfish interest by claiming to want ‘to serve your people’.

That claim, which turned out to be the bait with which you deceptively lured ordinary Nigerians into the struggle that culminated in raising your own political platforms to the height upon which you stand today, was a covenant. And, that covenant was not just between you and the people you claimed to want to serve but much more between you and the Almighty Allah who knows every manifest and hidden agenda. And, He (Allah) will surely hold you accountable for it when tomorrow comes.

In Retrospect

Please, be reminded that as some of you once shamelessly graded figure 16 higher than figure 19, on a political platform, some years back, in the glare of your children and grandchildren, and, as you audaciously classified looting the national treasury as a lesser crime than corruption, all in the name of politics, you must remember that God’s judgment can neither be manipulated nor be appealed. And no matter how long it may take, Allah’s justice will come to prevail upon you, perhaps when you least expect. As fathers and mothers who politically arrogate the nation’s leadership and wealth to yourselves without thinking of the lessons that the younger ones can learn from your example on their way to the top, you have evidently demonstrated that you are grossly unqualified to bequeath any sensible legacy to the future generations of Nigeria.

If anything, your thoughtless public utterances, your shameless public actions and counter actions as well as your devilish body language often arrogantly displayed, are the real causes of the misfortune bedevilling our dear country today in the names of insurgency, banditry, yahoo yahoo fraud and robbery as a culture across the land. All of these, which you audaciously top with reckless looting, have been the cause of woes for Nigeria.

As a matter of fact, you, Nigerian politicians of today, can be called anything but gentlemen or women of honour which you call yourselves even as you have become, unprecedentedly, a disgrace not only to Nigeria as a country but also to Africa as a continent.

And, now that you seem to have permanently enlisted immorality, especially corruption, as a vital instrument of politics without thinking of its consequences, how can you be seen as gentlemen or women? And, based on the above facts, you are now behaving like intoxicated horses without reins. But, mind you, what you are reading in this letter is the very true picture of you, which history will present to the world when tomorrow comes.

Life without Justice

In Islam, two issues are fundamentally sacrosanct both of which Allah does not take lightly. These are sacredness of life and dispensation of justice. It is a great iniquity for any human being to engage in murder and injustice under any guise. Thus, anybody who kills fellow human beings extra-judicially in the name of politics or economy or religion or ethnicity or religion is nothing but a human vampire of sadistic nature. In Islam, such a grievous sacrilege cannot be perpetrated without commensurate penalty, if not here on earth, definitely in the hereafter.

Actually, nothing draws the wrath of Allah as fast as those two crimes, a fact which Satan may continue to ask you to ignore at your own peril. Murder is physical termination of the life of a fellow human being directly or indirectly. Injustice, on the hand, is killing a person mentally, psychologically, politically, economically or spiritually by denying him his legitimate right. Now, which of these has not occurred severally at your instance, in the course of your political journey towards power grabbing and illegal wealth? How will you explain this in defence of yourselves against un-appealable judgment of Allah when tomorrow comes?

Legislative Duty

In Islam, rule of law is the foundation of justice but legislation is the material with which that foundation is invariably built. Those of you who manipulated your ways into legislating for the rest of us hardly see yourselves as the foundation layers of justice who should not betray the course of justice. But, are you not doing that with audacity? As legislators, you are expected by most Nigerians to behave like honourable leaders. But the oppose is the case.

You cannot deny the fact that you inherited a dignified fortune from the Legislators of the First Republic, who limited themselves to sitting allowances in their various chambers. But you have turned that fortune into a disgraceful misfortune by allotting full salaries and unimaginable allowances, in to yourselves at the expense of over 95% of poverty stricken Nigerians. That you are Legislators today

is due to sheer expediency arising from queer inadequacies sadly fostered by our so-called political system which gives room for audacious gerrymandering and manipulation of political gear with impunity. If such opportunity comes your way, let it not be mistaken for good luck. It may rather be a calamity waiting to strike at the right time in future.

And when it strikes, no one except Allah can tell the extent of its effect. You are, therefore, advised to readjust that gear for for a good name when tomorrow comes.

The June 12, 1993 Saga

As politicians, at least you can see how the consequences of the heartless annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential election have become a draconian spectre chasing the ghost of all Nigerians even after almost three decades of licking our political wounds. And, yet, the scale of judgment is awaiting all the participants in that misfortune, which history will reveal with full exposition when tomorrow comes.

Subversion

Due to lack of conscience, most of you, today’s politicians, may have forgotten, but you need to be reminded that shortly after you took oath of office either in 1999 or 2003 or 2007 or in 2011 or in2015 or in 2019, you started subverting the covenant into which you voluntarily entered with the people who elected or nominated you directly or indirectly. That covenant is to serve them (the people). And, those who serve are nothing but servants. But no sooner had you been sworn into office than you started calling yourselves leaders and not servants again. By implication, you have so dangerously promoted desperation and impunity to the front burner of Nigerian politics that whoever thinks of serving the country, today, through any public office, is seen as a devil that must be kept at an arm’s length. From your public conduct, any right-thinking person can vividly see the types of families you are breeding for the nation. People like you, who do not care about their family names, will surely not care about the country’s name anywhere, anytime. But whether you care or not, your befitting judgment will be pronounced when tomorrow comes.

Executive Duty

As members of the Executive arm when you travel abroad officially, at people’s expense, you are never alarmed by the way the systems work in those countries. You never bother to ask questions about the effective functions of electricity, the smoothness of roads, the flow of portable water even on the 50th floor of a sky scraper and the excellent educational system that promotes patriotism with probity and decorum in those countries. Rather, your primary concerns are the personal, ephemeral gains accruable to you at the expense of the present and the future generations. For the past 20 years of Nigeria’s fourth republic you have been at the saddle of government without any ability to show in concrete terms what value has that length of time added to the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Your emphasis is on wielding ‘power’ rather than governance and you often go about it in such a ridiculous manner that gives the impression that government is much more about destruction than construction. And with this kind of conduct, where will your name be in the history of Nigeria when tomorrow comes?

Nigeria as OPEC Member

You, today’s Nigerian politicians, do not even feel ashamed that Nigeria is the only OPEC country that imports refined petroleum products for domestic consumption simply because you are beneficiaries of the corrupt device which you deliberately put in place in the name of subsidy. Nothing exhibits Nigeria’s level of corruption than exportation of crude oil for the purpose of importing refined fuel for local consumption. It is like exporting raw yam and importing pounded yam for consumption. How can that be explained to Nigerians of the future when tomorrow comes?

Electricity

Even if Nigeria never had electricity before and she wanted to start one to boost her economy, is a period of 20 years not enough to provide a functional electricy especially given the enormous amount of wealth with which this country is endowed? What can be more ridiculously shameful for a country, in the 21st century, than to be without electricity? With what can such a country think of mass employment and development? What can be more primitive than a situation whereby people are forced to pay for unavailable electricity? Does Nigeria really belong to the modern world?

Is it necessary to start preaching here and now, at this age of of internet, that in modern time, no technological device provides as much opportunity for jobs and economic growth as electricity? Yet, it is that major device that you, today’s Nigerian politicians deliberately hold down to deprive the populace of the wherewithal with which to rise mentally and intellectually so that you can turn them into perpetual slaves to be ruled forever. In such a situation, should anybody be surprised that corruption has been unconscientiously legislated into legitimacy and executed as such? Now, Nigeria is held to a standstill because every one of you, politicians, must personally have a chip of any juicy future, today, without caring about what may become of your own children tomorrow.

Most of you, Nigerian politicians of today, are fathers and mothers who will want your children to grow up as responsible men and women, yet, you there is nothing in you that can serve as good examples for those children. You tell lies with relish. Yet you want your children to be truthful. From where do you expect them to inherit truthfulness? You steal public funds with unbridled audacity. Yet you do not want your children to called thieves. What other names should the children of thieves bear other than thieves?

Duties of public Servants

Ordinarily, your duty as government officials, whether in the executive, legislative or judiciary arm of government, is to serve your country in such a way that you can create a historical window for yourselves through which the future generations can retrospectively peep into your lives with reverence. But since everything in Nigeria has been peculiarly monetized (courtesy of former President Obasanjo regime), it has become a rule that those who hold sway in government, in whatever capacity, must take the lion’s share of our national cake through our lean annual budget. That is why you randomly but embarrassingly throw some damaging pebbles into our political brook to cause unnecessary ripples in the serenity of that brook to the total disadvantage of today and that of tomorrow.

Ironically, some of you think or talk of impeachment of a President only when your salaries, allowances or extra budgetary largess suffers a reduction or a delay. It does not matter to you whether or not the serving or retired workforce in Nigeria remains unpaid for years. Once you are able to amass whatever comes your way legally or illegally the rest of the populace can go on hunger strike forever. It is rather shameful and disappointing that even some of you who claim to be Muslims are participating in such an evil charade despite your proclamation of Islam.

Conscience, though invisible, has a mirror which only a few people know about. That mirror is shame. A person without shame is a person without conscience. And, a person without conscience is like a wild horse without rein. That is the main distinction between a genuine Muslim and a nominal one.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) admonished the Muslims thus in respect of shame: “once you are bereft of shame, you can go ahead to do whatever you like”. This means that without shame you are a nonentity who can even strip naked in the market place in readiness for a brawl. That is how most of you, Nigerian politicians are viewed today, if you did not know. We can all see the example of this in a former President of this country who is regularly menstruating through his mouth at any public place and notoriously writing laughable letters to his successors who are are perceived as antagonists, through the media. Where will that put him in history when tomorrow comes?

Now, which of the issues mentioned above is worth celebrating in the name of ‘Independence’ by a civilized nation?

Sermon

As a relevant sermon, ‘The Message’ column hereby implores you Nigerian politicians of today, to look back once again, and draw from the experience of the past heroes to readjust your workings and re-equip yourselves in preparation for God’s judgment when tomorrow comes.

Nothing is Permanent

Remember that some people had governed this country in the past. Among them were those who combined the roles of the executive, the legislative and the judiciary arms of government together, in the name of military rule that was made possible by military coup d’état. Where are they today?

Governance has its tenure. Four years may look endless for parochial, power drunk elements who can’t see public office as a momentary fool’s paradise. But for the wise, it is not more than a flash of lightening which only a fool will rely upon to walk his way through the darkness of the night. You are in government today. But remember that you will soon become former this or former that just like those before you. And, the only reminding record of your former tenure is history that will be read by the future generations when tomorrow comes.