When two generals speak employing two different styles

By Femi Orebe

The ever perspicacious Yoruba have many wise sayings, among them, ‘pele lako, o labo, literally meaning that there is a method, even to madness; that style of messaging means a lot. There is a way you will greet in Yoruba land and you are appreciated, whereas, there’s a way you greet, using the same words, but you are scolded because the one you greet thinks you are making jest of him or her.

Three Sundays ago, using the Northern Elders Forum’s call for serious inter- ethnic talks – a call very uncharacteristic of any Northern group – as lietmotif, I predicted that interesting times are here.

When I wrote that, there was no way I could have envisaged that the interesting times would see the two, unarguably, most decorated Nigerian Army Generals of Yoruba extraction, namely, former Head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo, and one time Chief of Army staff, Nigerian Army, Lt. Gen Alani Akinrinade, playing a part. Nor could I have imagined them speaking on the same issue, concerning another Army General, this time, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari. It has been a rivetting one week of high drama, seeing these retired war generals, logged smack in the middle of the rolling discussion revolving around the state of the nation; one that has truly become a conundrum – a confusing and very difficult problem to which every Dick and Harry has been proferring solutions.

It is in respect of this seemingly intractable problem that both Obasanjo and Akinrinade have been speaking.

While Obasanjo, in his characteristic rambunctiousness, went on the bully pulpit to advise, and flaggelate Buhari at the same time, Akinrinade, in his usual genteel, and more nuanced manner, sent to the President through General T. Y Buratai, the serving Chief of Army Staff, words that were actually fiecer, indeed, more biting, but by far more receptable and effective, given the style of messaging.

There is, indeed, a style to everything.

Therefore, while reactions to Obasanjo’s comments have assumed statospheric proportions, some supportive but most an absolute put down of the former President who had, in the process, been dubbed a divider in -chief by some, obviously, very rude Presidential spokespersons who uncannily remind one of the Obasanjo -era presidential spokesperson, Femi Fani-Kayode, who must take the cake for impertinence, as he deployed that position to amply demonstrate his complete uncouthness, rubbishing whoever dared criticise Obasanjo, no matter how constructively thus confirming the saying that what goes round, indeed, comes around.

I digress.

Although President Obasanjo uncannily captured Nigeria’s objective realities of utter rudderlessness, of massive insecurity and grinding poverty, his style almost completely rubbed off the potency, and pedagogical import of everything he said. He spoke like a politician on the campaign hustings and not like the statesman that he is, and thereby denuded his speech of the presidential aura that would have given it weight.

He allowed the animus, his obvious hostility towards Buhari which, as every Nigerian knows, predated the last general election towards which he tried all manner of alchemies to ensure Buhari’s defeat, graduating from his effete Third Force, to a harried and hurried, rapprochement with the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar concerning whom he had besieged God not to forgive him if he ever forgive. Hardly would you believe that he was, at a time, the Pilgrim- in – Chief to Buhari’s Villa in Abuja.

In contradistinction to President Obasanjo’s truculent style, Akinrinade, a soldier and a gentleman, in sending his many times, more damning critique of President Buhari through the incumbent Chief of Staff, Buratai, employed a messaging style that sure did the Army proud. It is particularly telling that his must have resonated well with the President even as he also clinically captured today’s absolute Nigerian realities, not minding the propagandist chimera of obsequious presidential spokespersons who believe they can rationalise the cruel evidences of Nigerians’ daily realities. If they cant see, they read about the daily kidnappings in every part of the country, they hear on radio and see on television the killings which have seen Nigeria ranked the third or fourth most savaged country on earth, nor do they need be told how the naira is being daily pulverised against the dollar with all its consequences on the lives of average Nigerians. It is a good thing that President Buhari cannot be l relying on these people – both presidential and party spokespersons – for his policy options.

For ease of reference, let us capture, at some length, both Obasanjo and Akinrinade’s interventions in their own words.

Here is President Obasanjo, and you can see he is in a campaign mood.

“Let me welcome all of you to this initiative of rubbing minds among the key socio-cultural political organisations with a view to harmonising our thoughts on Nigeria, the only country we have for now. I crave your indulgence for taking the liberty to invite you for this mini-dialogue because I know that you are all concerned patriots and nationalists. I do appreciate that you all feel sad and embarrassed as most of us feel as Nigerians with the situation we find ourselves in. Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state, economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country. And these manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country. Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere”.

While Akinrinade, in military- speak, sends to the President as follows through General Buratai: “Please, grant me the indulgence to mention to him (President Buhari) one or two matters that throw me into distress because of my association with him. ”The first is this pervasive belief that he is an ethnic bigot, an irredeemable religious fundamentalist that he firmly subscribes and promotes the possibility of his ethnic Fulani to take over the country, the reason he does not interfere in curbing the brigandage of the Fulani herdsmen, that he has performed woefully in the fight against the terrorist Boko Haram and that he cannot rise to the occasion when it comes to reflecting the heterogeneous composition of our country when it comes to appointments to sensitive positions in his government.”These are difficult matters that cannot be addressed in abstract.

“Let me suggest to him that he needs to shape up, read the riot act to our people and enlist them in unswerving cooperation to participate fully in the redemption of their country. I am sure he is aware of the hue and cry from all corners and crannies of our country for secession as if we have not been there before.

“He needs to stand on his table against the motley crowd of advisers and take a firm stand on the reorganization of our country, physically, politically, economically and socially. What we simply term as reorganization in the Armed Forces is what bloody civilians call restructuring. It is long overdue and overflogged.

“ As a matter of fact, it is what is required to move our country out of the doldrums into modernity. He cannot afford to pass it on. We may end up without a country, as no country has been known to survive two civil wars. He can take better counsel in appointments to sensitive parts of his government. ”There are capable and loyal men and women from every village in the country. We are regaled everyday with blood chilling stories of killings and pillaging of villages, sometimes towns in the North and Central Nigeria, and of recent, talks of impending massacres and intensification of kidnapping coming our way in Southern states and the main protagonists of the disturbance is the Fulani herdsmen.

“Sometimes, we are told that they are Fulani mercenaries from outside Nigeria being sponsored by our Nigerian brothers. The situation is so daring that in collaboration with unexpected bad weather this year, famine is imminent.

“Already, we hear we are borrowing grains from ECOWAS countries, the immediate result of farmers being forced to abandon their farms. I suggest to him to read the riot act to the Fulani herdsmen, that it is not acceptable for any foreigner by whatever name to enter our country illegally and kill our people. We should not, by mistake of omission or commission, allow our people to degenerate to self-help. It is a sure road to anarchy and perdition, which will not go away”.

Whatever the style employed in delivering these harsh but truthful observations, it is hoped that President Buhari would heed them so as not to be the last President of a united Nigeria.