Where is my right to freedom vanishing to?

You know what it is, don’t you? It is that precious piece of gold you have but don’t know it until you lose it.

By Oyinkan Medubi

Sometime ago, a most horrendous post was sent to my mail. When I saw it, it fair took my appetite away. I found it difficult to eat but I only just managed to swallow enough food to keep me alive, like amala; only just. Nothing else appealed. More importantly, I found it difficult to get the image out of my head for months. Naturally, I could not delete it fast enough. Indeed, I had to clean my phone afterwards. Please don’t ask me with what.

Be patient; I’ll get to the story soon enough. First, riddle me this: what is that thing that people don’t know they have until they lose it? You got it, whatever you say. Today, we’re talking about freedom. You know what it is, don’t you? It is that precious piece of gold you have but don’t know it until you lose it.

You know, as a Nigerian, you could just be walking along the road, i.e., ‘going on your own je, je’, and somehow, you find yourself inside a police cell due to no fault of your own. That’s when you’ll find that you’ve lost the most precious item you ever owned. Then, of course, you’ll do anything to get it back, even lie. Take another scenario. You might be coming out of your car at your destination, and some fellow who has sized up your worth might just come at you and inform you not too politely that you’ve been kidnapped. Then you’ll find that you have lost that precious item, and your relatives will have to sell their fields to buy you back.

Unfortunately, these things did happen, to real people. I can go on and on giving scenarios but what’s the use? Some of us can tell the story better, like the subject in the story I started with. There was this post in which a young man was being encouraged by the father to defecate and a young lady lying down under the young man’s anus was being commanded to ‘open her mouth’ so that the stuff coming out could go right into it. We will draw a modest veil over the rest of that sordid story. I ask you! Somebody’s having too much freedom there, right? Unfortunately, the boy and his father were white skinned, so were supposed to be from a ‘more superior’ civilisation, while the lady was African.

When I asked for an explanation I got more than an earful. It was likely, I was told, to have been the experience of someone in ‘modern slavery.’ So I asked in which planet this was taking place, and I was told on planet earth. I then asked if the father was a human being, and I was told it looked like it. I disputed this, of course but I was told, ‘that is the nature of modern slavery’, or as it is often put, ‘human trafficking’.

The traditional slavery had captors working on plantations; modern slavery has people satisfying their master’s needs – need to provide sex, keep house or just to provide a mouth in which to defecate in. That though is not the only way in which modern slavery differs. In those days, only dark-skinned people got taken as slaves by whites. Now, I understand, human trafficking has no colour or race boundary anymore. A young girl or boy walking down the road in any country now can end up as a slave.

So, freedom is that concept which is difficult to define but is well appreciated and valued by the few discerning, but best known by all only by its absence. This, I guess, is why the world is celebrating it today. I suppose the world does need to celebrate it, because it seems to be in danger of losing its significance in the life of the individual.

The human rights charter, I think, recognises some basic things, such as the fact that every human being has the right to freedom from want or hunger, from being napped or from being held against their will, and certainly freedom from having their mouths used as toilets. It also recognises freedom of expression without falling foul of the ‘hate speech’ law. In other words, everyone has the right to be free to be human! Now, who’s going to tell the modern slave masters that?

Take the Nigerian situation as an example. Hardly can anyone travel many Nigerian roads anymore without being killed, assaulted or kidnapped by bandits or herdsmen or some such like. No one has, as yet, claimed responsibility for this sad, sad state of affairs or even accounted for the presence of the violators in the land. Yep, we have a government in place. Yep, we have borders. Yep, we have security forces. Yet, our right to travel and arrive home in peace is being daily violated on Nigerian roads.

There have been endless books and movies on the concept of human trafficking that deprives people of their freedom, all trying to show the horrors of it, like our story. Not enough has been said, however, about the horrors of not being free from want. Now, that is one deprivation that needs plenty of attention.

Listen, next to right to life, freedom from want should come. Where there is hunger, there is often anger. Part of the human rights charter actually says that no one should be put in a position where he/she might find him/herself picking up arms against the society to enforce his/her right to food. I must confess I have come very close to doing that myself, especially when the housekeeping money has been unaccountably slashed for some reason. For me, structural adjustment just does not cut it. It does not hold water. I’m more interested in something that holds food.

So, who steals people’s freedom, apart from agents of insecurity? Well, strangely enough, it is your average man, I hear. For instance, when the benefactors of the sex trafficking trade were analysed in the western world, it was shocking to find that many of them included doctors, lawyers, judges, business men and women, educated people, rich people … As long as they could pay, they got girls or boys to be their sex slaves, domestic slaves, or any kind of slaves you could think of. In short, your average man or woman in any part of the world is really no good underneath that veneer of civilisation.

The greater thief of people’s freedom, however, is still the government, since it is supposed to be responsible for making policies that affect people’s lives and livelihood. Too often, unfortunately, the government does not put the people first. This is why people cannot gain that most essential of freedom – from hunger, from violation or from being gagged. Right now, the inflation rate in the market is astonishing and there is no relief in sight. Businesses are collapsing left, right and centre and there is no relief in sight either. And, please don’t tell me it is the effect of COVID. Other lands have not chosen this critical period to increase tariffs in consumer goods such as fuel (that we produce) or electricity (that we don’t have) nor attempt to gag their people with ‘hate speech’ bills. They have worked assiduously to fix their economies and ensure people’s rights to freedom from want or insecurity first. Then people would willingly join in fixing the economy.

My right to freedom appears to be vanishing, so you must help me find it. It is man’s inalienable right, and we must all not be silent on that. Each man and woman has the right to eat, live and talk without the government forever getting between their legs on account of its policies. Now, who’s to tell the government that?