White House medical adviser Scott Atlas slams reports he is aiming for herd immunity

A new member of the White House coronavirus task force has slammed claims that he’s pushing herd immunity as a response to the pandemic as an ‘overt lie.’

Scott Atlas was announced as the newest member of the White House coronavirus task force on August 12, and has reportedly been dubbed by White House officials the ‘anti Fauci’ because his opinions are frequently at odds with veteran infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Scott Atlas said in an interview on SiriusXM’s ‘The Michael Smerconish Program’ that he has never advocated a herd immunity strategy to President Donald Trump or anyone in the administration or task force.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Tuesday, Dr Atlas said: ‘The news is out of control.

‘There’s news, there’s opinion and then there’s overt lies — and that was one of those overt lies.’

He went on to tell show host Tucker Carlson that he has never advocated herd immunity to US President Donald Trump.

‘No one’s ever said that to the president,’ he said.

‘I’ve never heard the president say that, and that is not a strategy here in any way, shape, or form.’

On Monday five sources told The Washington Post that Atlas, who has no training in epidemiology or virology, was promoting the idea of ‘herd immunity’.

The idea, which Sweden has adopted, is that there should be no widespread lockdown, but vulnerable populations should be strongly protected.

A herd immunity strategy allows many people to get sick, and therefore generate immunity to the disease – eventually preventing the spread to the shielded vulnerable population.

Sweden has been extremely hard-hit by the virus, with among the highest death rates per population.

Atlas, 65, is a radiologist, a senior fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution of Stanford University and a frequent Fox News commentator.

He previously served as chief of neuroradiology – radiology of the brain and nervous system – at the Stanford University Medical Center.

He has also advised Republican presidential candidates on health care, including Mitt Romney and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.

Last week, Dr. Atlas Dr. Atlas pushed for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to publish a new recommendation that people without coronavirus need not get tested, even if they had been exposed to an infected person.

The move stands in contrast to evidence that those with no symptoms could be the worst spreaders.

Meanwhile Trump has been at odds with veteran infectious diseases expert Dr. Fauci. On Monday, the president said he ‘disagrees with a lot of what Dr. Anthony Fauci has said’ in his coronavirus response.

In an wide ranging interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the president said he ‘inherited’ the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Probed on if he would ‘do it all again with Fauci front and center every day’, Trump replied: ‘I disagree with a lot of what he said. He said keep [travel] open for China. That was a big mistake. And he admits it.

‘I just, I get along with him, but every once in a while he’ll come up with one that I say, ‘Where did that come from?’ I inherited him. He was here. He was part of this huge piece of [the] machine.

‘You inherit a lot of people, and you have some you love, some you don’t. I like him. I don’t agree with him that often but I like him.’

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has, at times, found himself not seeing eye-to-eye with Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has faced increased criticism from some Republicans and others as he has sounded alarms about COVID-19 and publicly corrected Trump’s erroneous statements on the virus.

Last month the president insisted the expert was wrong to say that cases are surging in the US – despite the country recording record numbers.