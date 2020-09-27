‘Why Buhari Oloto installation as Oba of Iguru land cannot stand’

Kingship or Obaship, as the Yoruba call it, is always a coveted title. It is therefore no surprise that the tussle for the first crown of Oba of Iguru land, Aguda , Surulere, Lagos, took a heated turn, even going as far as the High Court. Will the enthronement of Oba Buhari Oloto stand? Gboyega Alaka reports .

FOLLOWING the crowning of famous Lagos socialite, Alhaji Buhari Oloto, Wednesday September 2, as the first Oba of Uguru Land, otherwise known as Aguda, a suburb of Surulere, Lagos, some indigenes of the community led by Mutalubi Ayinde Kadiri, have been expressing their displeasure and opposition to the move by the Lagos State government.

The group is more astounded that the Lagos State government went ahead to crown Oloto, despite the fact that a case disputing his choice was pending in the Appeal Court, and in spite of an injunction served on them Monday, August 30 not to proceed with the installation.

According to Owolabi Irawo, who accompanied Kadiri to our corporate office in Lagos, “We are of the Iguru Royal family. We are still in court contesting the matter and it is a surprise to see Lagos State government crown our opponent, Buhari Oloto, king. We have been on the case for over 14 years and as we speak, the case is in the Appeal Court.”

Asked why Oloto, who is well known in the area and adjoining Itire, is not entitled to the throne, Kadiri said, “We are not of the same house-hold; he is not our family. It was Gboin, my own great grandfather and one of the three sons of Ota, the founder of Itire, who left his father’s domain in Itire to settle in Aguda. Ota otherwise known as Onitire, had three sons: Gboin, Odunburu and Odofin. Later, Odunburu left Itire to join his elder brother, which is why he and his offspring can also lay claim to the area; but their brother, Odofin, never joined them. He opted to stay with their father, so his offspring cannot lay claim to the place. There is a judgment of 1923, which affirmed that Gboin, the eldest son of Onitire owns Iguru land. We cited that judgement in court in the course of this pending case.

Asked how come Oloto then became so grounded as to lay claim to the throne and even convince the Lagos State government to assent to his choice, Kadiri insisted: “We are not family. What happened is that he, as a young man, used to accompany my elder brother, Architect Yunusa Sogunro, to the site when he was alive. Then it was a vast farmland. It was during that time that his eyes opened to the potentials of the place.

Kadiri continued: “Following my brother’s death, Oloto settled in Aguda and continued selling the lands there. I was in the army then; I retired and came back in 1991 to discover that the whole place had been sold. The then Onitire, Oba Kasali Ayeni, Wahab Irawo (Owolabi Irawo’s dad) and Yekini Amore were the three elders who signed the conveyance then; so whenever he sold any land, he would get these three to sign. That was how he gradually legitimised himself. It wasn’t long after that he became popular among musicians like the Late Ayinde Barrister. It was the same way he fostered himself as the Olori-Ebi General (Overall head of the family) of Itire. But that wasn’t much of a problem until he started laying claim and aspiring to be Oba of Aguda.”

Surely, there has to be a connection somewhere, otherwise an outsider cannot get such legitimacy and even become accepted as Olori-Ebi General, The Nation sought answers.

To this, Owolabi Irawo responded: ““Years after our forefather, Ota, settled in Itire and began to procreate, they opened up to visitors, because like the saying goes, ‘A tree cannot make a forest’. The Omotashe family, though not our family, was among the earliest of such families they welcomed. Years after, they began to stake claims for the throne. When Oba Kasali Aseni was to be crowned, there was a case in court. My own dad, Fatai Irawo, was active in that case and they won. That was in 1984. The Omotashe family appealed but the appeal was quashed in 1986. The judge however ruled that the Omotashe family become the fourth ruling house. So while the descendants of Ota, as original settlers, have three ruling houses, they, Omotashe have one. He, Buhari Oloto belongs to that Omotashe family.”

“Unfortunately for him, the Omotashe lineage judgement is limited to Itire. Like my uncle Kadiri said, even Odofin, one of Gboin’s siblings has no claim to Aguda, because he didn’t go to Itire with Gboin. How then can any Omotashe offspring lay such claim?

Insisting that he is the man rightfully entitled to the throne, Prince Kadiri said, “I am a direct descendant of Gboin. Gboin gave birth to Amore, Amore gave birth to Salami Atiwon, Atiwon gave birth to Omolara, Omolara gave birth to Kadiri and Kadiri gave birth to me. I challenge Oloto to tell us his link in this pedigree or family tree.

At a time, Kadiri said the case was going their way until the presiding judge then, made a surprise u-turn and ruled that it was a family misunderstanding and both parties should go and settle it at the Itire palace.

Kadiri said Oloto has made several attempts to placate and get him to drop his pursuit of the throne, but said he has rejected them all, because according to him, “If I capitulated, I would have altered the history of our household. Once he became king, it means his offspring would also be entitled to the throne.”

No response from Oba Buhari Oloto

To get the Oloto’s side of the story, this reporter visited his home/palace three times on Odetola Street in Aguda but was never able to see him on the pretext that he was sleeping.

On one of these occasions, on Mrs Adekoya promised to relay this reporter’s message and even collected his complimentary card. On the third occasion penultimate week, the reporter met one Mr Falilu Salami Atiwon, who promised to arrange a meeting with Oba Buhari Oloto. He even promised to call that same day, but no call came.