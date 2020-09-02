Why COVID-19 Protocols Are Difficult To Achieve In Transportation Sector- Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has explained why efforts to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in the transportation sector are difficult to achieve in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde, while speaking at the 12th Lagos State University Virtual Public Lecture themed: “Staying Safe Against COVID-19 in Public and Private Transportation,” said that lack of enough security operatives in the state is frustrating government efforts.

PREMIUM TIMES had written several reports about how social distancing is difficult to achieve and how public transportation exposes residents of Lagos to the risk of COVID-19.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Oladeinde said the state lacks enough security operatives to enforce laws and orders.

“Many of the policemen who should ordinarily be enforcing the restrictions have been transferred to states in the North where we have major security challenges.”

“We tried to mitigate this by mobilising our security and safety agencies such as Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, LASTMA and others to fill in that gap. But you know they don’t carry arms, so their effectiveness is limited”, he said.

The commissioner, however, urged residents to take precautions for their safety and also for a lasting solution to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

While suggesting solutions to the breach of COVID-19 protocols by transport workers, the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, urged residents to consider the use of waterways.

He disclosed that the agency can guarantee that users of waterways have little or no chances of contracting the virus.

The webinar was organised by the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University.