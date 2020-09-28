Why Governor Tambuwal Disbanded Sokoto Shari’a Police

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has disbanded the State’s Hisbah over alleged factionalization.

According to reports, this is not the first time Gov. Tambuwal would take such decision.

In 2017, the then Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Mani Maishinku Katami announced the disbandment of the commission before recanting it later.

A statement signed by Muhammed Bello, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, revealed that a 36-man committee had been inaugurated by Tambuwal to re-organize and harmonize the activities of Hisbah in the state.

The committee became necessary because of the need to have a legitimate structure that would perform the activities of the Hisbah according to its law, the governor noted. Tambuwal charged the committee to look at the law establishing the Sokoto State Hisbah Commission in order to come out with a comprehensive report about its statutory roles.

Mr Tambuwal added that they would consult the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and other stakeholders for further advise and inputs.

The committee would be chaired by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu while the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Cabinet Affairs office, Alhaji Bande Rikina would serve as its secretary.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee, Prof. Junaidu thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve in the committee.

Prof Junaidu assured that the committee would carry out its assignment effectively.

