Why I am establishing democratic institute at 94, by Fasoranti

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Chairman of Afenifere, a pan socio cultural Yoruba group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has said he is raising fund to establish a democratic institute to inculcate and entrench desired political values and discipline to practising and aspiring democrats.

Fasoranti said it recently occurred to him that he must have a project as a centre to harness and concretise all the values he so much cherished.

He said the project would be something unique, more lasting, modest, noble and useful in lifting humanity.

Pa Fasoranti spoke in Akure at the launch of his autobiography titled “My life, My legacy”.

His speech was read by Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Secretary General of Afenifere.

Fasoranti said he was alive and fulfilled in his family, Christian engagements, contributions to knowledge, education, and services to the society at large, despite the challenges he had been going through in life.

He said he was worried about threatening issues being faced by the country.

According to him: “At over 94 years I am still here with you because of the grace of God and even though as an individual I am fulfilled.

“I regret to say that all is not well with the country, no thanks to the insecurity of life and property, worsening unemployment of abled-bodied citizens leading to all manners of crimes, threatening famine which is a conspiracy between Mother Nature and the ravaging of the land by ever surging marauders and so on.

“I call on all concerned to quickly arrest all these before they tear the country apart.

“Beloved countrymen, this is not the Nigeria of my, nay our, dream,” he stated.

He advocated education advancement for the Yoruba race and Nigeria through encouraging value-based training and sponsorship of scholarly activities, awards, researches, conferences, and bills at the national assembly.

“There should be the establishment of a public digital library to articulate and archive critical events of Nigeria’s history; pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial.

“Time is no longer my friend, though, but with you, great and understanding people, time can still be bought to get the project accomplished before my time is finally out.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who assured of a new Nigeria, said light would still shine in the country.

Obasanjo noted even though the country was currently enmeshed in helplessness and hopelessness, a new Nigeria would emerge.

Obasanjo said there was a new understanding and new awareness among Nigerians which would usher in new Nigeria.

He recalled Pa Fasoranti and past leaders of the country did not wish for disintegrated Nigeria but a bright and united country.

“I want to assure you that you will see Nigeria of your dream before you leave. You and our forefathers did not wish for disintegrated Nigeria but a united, progressive country. We will attain Nigeria of your dream,” he stated.

Obasanjo described Fasoranti as a special gift to Yoruba and Nigeria as a whole adding that everyone was happy for the contributions of the Afenifere leader.

Former Lagos Governor and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said Fasoranti is a man to be celebrated and emulated for his values in the country.

Tinubu, whose speech was read by Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola, said he remained an advocate for true federalism for unity of the country.

Former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, described Fasoranti as a book for every generation to read.

Akande, who was represented by Hon. Diran Iyantan, said Fasoranti was an enigma, a collosus and a political phenomenon, saying that if the younger generation could emulate him, there would be better society.

Ondo Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described Fasoranti as a Nigerian who devoted most time of his life in moulding the young ones, saying that the state was proud of him because he was a pride of Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who promised to support the project said the Afenifere leader, had a passion for education advancement more than anyone else.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi said the project would be completed by governors of the South West region.