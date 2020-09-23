Why I didn’t pick Ajayi as running mate, by Jegede

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede has explained why he picked Gboluga Ikengboju as his running mate and not Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi was the first runner up at the PDP primaries despite joining the party 30 days earlier.

He later left the PDP and picked the ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Jegede said Agboola’s ambition was to be Governor and not Deputy Governor.

He spoke in a television interview which was monitored in Akure.

Jegede said he picked Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, out of a long list of nominees presented to him.

He further said Ajayi was part of the many decisions made by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, which the PDP is campaigning against.

“Ajayi chose not to be my deputy. His ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the APC, came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the product of Akeredolu and his deputy.

“He was in our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that.”

On the operations of Amotekun in Ondo, Jegede said he would not scrapped it but strengthen it for more effectiveness.

“Amotekun will stay without political influence. We must protect our people,” he added.

Jegede further said he would reduce tuition fees in Ondo State owned tertiary institutions and provide free medical services and boost income of farmers.