Daily News

Why I ignored Housemates after eviction, by Lucy

By
0
Post Views: Visits 4

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Lucy has opened up on why she decided not to hug or exchange goodbyes with other Housemates after her eviction on Sunday.

Lucy was the only Housemate evicted on Sunday after Erica got disqualified.

Read Also: Vee, Lucy conspiring against me – Erica

She was up for eviction alongside with Laycon, Nengi, Vee and Trickytee.

During her short interview on stage with the show host, Ebuka she said her reaction wasn’t born out of bad blood or anger.

According to her: “I left the house that way because I did not want to start crying. It was not because of any bad blood.”

N’Delta: We urge youths to support our effort in reducing criminality — Peretotubo

Previous article

South Africa: Govt Tightens Law to Curb Gender-Based Violence

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News