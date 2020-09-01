Why I invest in Cross River, by Eze

Our Reporter

OIL magnate Prince Arthur Eze has said his decision to invest in Cross River State was influenced by Governor Ben Ayade’s industrial drive.

Eze spoke during a tour of industrial facilities built by the Ayade administration. He hailed the governor’s foresight to transform the state.

Read Also: Cross River APC to elect chairman

He said: “I have travelled far and wide, all over the world, and I never thought we could have this kind of things in Africa, talk more of Nigeria. I am amazed at what I have seen here today and I must praise Governor Ayade for a fantastic job.

“For those of us in business, we can smell a good opportunity miles away, and when I saw on television what Ayade is doing, I decided to come see for myself, and I must say it is of much joy to me that this is happening in Nigeria. Therefore, this must be supported so that these investments do not waste. “Whatever Ayade does, I am interested in it.In fact, anyway he needs me, I will follow him because he is a young man with so much wisdom and energy. For us, the older generation, we will be leaving the scene, so these investments we will be making in Cross River is basically for youths, who are leaders of tomorrow.”

Ayade expressed excitement at Eze’s visit, saying states need more local investors like him to start and recalibrate their economies.