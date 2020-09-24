Why I rejected Ondo deputy gov as running mate, by Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede

Pledges to strengthen Amotekun

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has explained why he refused to pick the incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, as his running mate.

He said he did not regret his choice of picking a member of the House of Representatives, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, Ikengboju Gboluga, instead of Ajayi.

According to him, Ajayi was part of the “failure” of the Akeredolu’s administration that PDP is campaigning against and making efforts to correct in the state.

Jegede spoke yesterday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, emphasising that the deputy governor could not be a good choice because his ambition was also to become a governor.

He said: “Ajayi chose not to be my deputy. His ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the All Progressives Congress (APC), came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made, we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“He was in our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that.”

Jegede, who pledged to strengthen the operations of Amotekun, also said that he would reduce tuitions in all state-owned tertiary institutions.