Why I want to make magic with Lothario, says Danmola

Sampson Unamka

NOLLYWOOD actor and content creator, Khazim Danmola, has commenced work on the production of his new project, ‘Lothario’.

The ‘Damage’ actor has expressed high hopes of his movie, ‘Lothario,’ doing good numbers when released.

He said, “the movie is one of a kind. It is a story with a unique concept. The intrigue, crime, power tussle, betrayal, and drama all show how much drama would keep the people to the edges of their seats.”

It is Danmola’s first movie but he’s unperturbed as he believes he would surprise many people. “It is my first movie production; it is like my new baby. We can’t wait to show the world the magic we are cooking “, the Tinsel actor said.

Danmola also revealed that the new projects will be released under the top flight entertainment company, Coliseum Network.

Danmola has featured in productions that include ‘Tinsel’, ‘Subuola’, ‘Damage’, ‘Jade’s Cross’, among others.